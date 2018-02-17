Mein aapka dost hoon: PM Narendra Modi shares some pre-exam tips

Prime Minister Modi with students at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Anil Sharma Prime Minister Modi with students at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Anil Sharma

“Aap tension mein hain kya?” This opening line by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to a chuckle at the capital’s Talkatora Stadium, perhaps releasing any tension that the hundreds of students at the venue, and thousands at schools listening via a live feed, may have felt. “Yeh pakka kar lijiye ki main aapka dost hoon,” he continued. “Today is an exam of sorts for me.”

In an interaction ahead of the Class X and XII board examss, Modi took questions from students from across the country — a lot of what he said echoed in his recent book, Exam Warriors. Wearing a headset mic, Modi shared lessons personal and political life has taught him, quoted Swami Vivekananda, shared jokes, and fleetingly admonished teachers and parents for pressuring students about exams.

This is not a Modi’s programme, but rather is for the children of the country, he said. “You are my examiners,” he announced, asking students to give him marks for his answers. Topics he was asked about included how to be confident during exams, warding off parental pressure, and unjust comparison with peers. Throughout the interaction, the PM eschewed jargon and kept the tone conversational. For instance, while discussing how to concentrate, he said it is important to mentally “be online”, or receptive to what has to be understood. About 90 minutes into the interaction, as the reactions seemed to become muted, Modi asked if the students had gone offline, evoking laughter.

Talking about pressure from parents, he said, “Toh aap log chahte hain ki main aapke parents ki class loon?” This led to some cheering in the hall. He asked students to be candid with their parents, but when they are in a good mood. He joked that he does not need to teach Indian students about it, though, as children in the country are “born politicians”.

To students, he said that they shouldn’t doubt the intention of their parents — “unki nishtha pe shak nahi hona chahiye” — and to parents, Modi suggested that they should not impose the “ghost of their dreams” on their children. He also advised them not to make their children’s performance a “social status” by comparing them with others.

He stressed multiple times that exams should not be about marks, but about how students learn and grow. He also emphasised the importance of competing not with others, but with the self. “Apne maidan mein jab khelte hain toh aapki ek taakat rehti hai, yuddh (mein) bhi, dushman ko apne maidaan mein kheench karke le aao, phir maaro,” said Modi. The PM also spoke about the importance of being refreshed, which could be done by being in touch of the five natural elements and activities such as yoga.

At one point, a Delhi student commented that like he has his Class XII board exams next year, Modi has a test in the form of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. When the student asked Modi if he was nervous, he said, “Agar main aapka teacher hota toh main aapko guide karta ki aap journalism mein jaaiye (If I were your teacher, I would have advised you to become a journalist).” He added that like students shouldn’t worry about results, he does not worry about election results either.

