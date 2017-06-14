Mehsana Custodial death: Cop among three held for murder

According to PTI, they have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 364 and 365 (abduction) and 397 (robbery) of IPC, besides the Prevention of Corruption Act. According to PTI, they have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 364 and 365 (abduction) and 397 (robbery) of IPC, besides the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Three persons, including a head constable, were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged custodial death of a 28-year-old Patidar man in Mehsana last week that triggered protests.

Police arrested head constable Chirag Parmar, Bharat Barot, who had filed a complaint of theft against deceased Ketan Patel, and his son Jignesh on Tuesday on the basis of an FIR lodged by the victim’s father on Monday night. Barot had accused Ketan of stealing Rs 9,500 from his shop.

According to PTI, they have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 364 and 365 (abduction) and 397 (robbery) of IPC, besides the Prevention of Corruption Act. Police also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday to probe the FIR, registered by Ketan’s father Mahendra Patel against 10 persons. Mehsana Superintendent of Police (SP) Chaintanya Mandalik said the SIT comprised of a DySP and two police inspectors.

However, the stalemate over claiming the body continued even on Tuesday as Ketan’s family members refused to take it till the state government ordered a CBI probe in the case. The government, meanwhile, has rejected the demand.

Advocate B M Mangukia, who is assisting Ketan’s family, said, “We had said that we would claim the body after registration of an FIR, arrests of the accused and transfer of investigation to the CBI. Following the arrests, we were hoping that the government would handover the case to the CBI by evening. And accordingly, we had made arrangements to claim the body and perform funeral tomorrow (Wednesday).”

He added since the Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) rejected the demand for a CBI probe, they have decided not to claim the body and cancel the plan of performing his last rites.

IGP R B Brahmbhatt said, “This is not a complicated case, which should be handed over to the CBI… They can refuse to accept the body till the time they want.” Ketan died in civil hospital, allegedly due to torture in the police custody, on June 5.

