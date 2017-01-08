Mehbooba’s brother joins PDP, may contest from Anantnag LS seat

Mehbooba Mufti pays tribute at the grave of her father and former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his first death anniversary, at Bijbehara on Saturday. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) Mehbooba Mufti pays tribute at the grave of her father and former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his first death anniversary, at Bijbehara on Saturday. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother, Tasaduq Mufti, 45, joined the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the first death anniversary of their father, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, on Saturday.

“It is a big day for me,” Tasaduq told thousands of PDP workers, who had gathered to commemorate his father. “All my life, I was not interested in politics but today I have joined.’’ He pledged to carry forward his father’s mission. “I want to work for peace and prosperity. Peace and prosperity of the state, where common man and VIPs will walk together,’’ said Tasaduq. He added that he wants to cleanse the state’s politics

A graduate from American Film Institute, Tasaduq has shown interest in social work and environment. He had left Kashmir in 1989 and worked as a cinematographer in Bollywood. His entry into politics was anticipated since he addressed PDP legislators and leaders at Sayeed’s condolence meeting last year.

Tasaduq is likely to contest parliamentary elections from his home constituency of Anantnag. Srinagar and Anantnag Lok Sabha constituencies in the Valley have been vacant since PDP leader Tariq Hameed Karra quit the party and Mehbooba took over as the chief minister and vacated her parliament seat last year.

Mehbooba welcomed her brother into the party saying that Tasaduq “has a dream to do something for Jammu and Kashmir” like their father. “He (Tasaduq) has his own identity; he has his own work,” Mehbooba said. “No one in Mumbai knew him as Mufti Sayeed’s son till his second term (as chief minister).”

Mehbooba separately called for the need to “create an atmosphere’’ in the state that compels India and Pakistan to come together. “The relations between India and Pakistan are not good… But they cannot remain like this always. Both the nations have to live and die together.’’

She added that the enmity between India and Pakistan has a direct impact on Jammu and Kashmir. “But this enmity is not going to continue.” Mehbooba said that the India-Pakistan ties improved during her father’s first tenure as chief minister and added her government was trying to replicate that. “I wrote a letter (to the separatists) but we did not get the desired response,” she said. “I am trying that we together create such a situation so that a (peace) process is started.’’