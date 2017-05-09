Mehbooba to channels: Don’t air talks that create hatred against Kashmiris

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (AP Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (AP Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday asked the electronic media to desist from discussions that “create hatred against the people of Kashmir”. “Today, the situation is serious. But it is not for the first time. I believe it is not something that cannot be solved,” Mufti said at the media interaction after the opening of the civil secretariat in Srinagar.

“I have seen much in life. In 1996, when I came here, let alone campaigning for elections, it was difficult to even move in any area of the Valley,” she said.

Referring to stone-pelting youth as “angry” and “disillusioned”, Mufti appealed to television channels not to air discussions that create hatred.

“They are disillusioned and some have been provoked. Some people here throw stones but every Kashmiri doesn’t. Every Kashmiri doesn’t raise slogans. If every Kashmiri would have been raising slogans, then many students would not have excelled in the recently-held national competitive examination (JEE),” she said.

“We have to together mend this situation. I request the national electronic media not to air discussions that create hatred against Kashmiris,” she added.

“Jammu and Kashmir is the soul of this country. India exists if Jammu and Kashmir exists. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have right not only on Jammu and Kashmir, but on every corner of India…,” she said.

