Mehbooba thanks doctors for visiting state

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Wednesday said she appreciated that 1,000 doctor delegates had visited the state for a conference at a time when electronic media was airing “propaganda” 24×7 on Kashmir. Mufti said she wanted to put her appreciation on record and urged the doctors “to carry back the message of love and peace” from the Valley.

“I would like to put on record my appreciation to distinguished doctors who have come from outside the state, despite the propaganda we see on electronic media 24×7. I am many times told by tourists that they are amazed and amused when they are sitting in a shikara or hotel and watch the evening news. They have to pinch themselves to know that they are in the same place that is called Kashmir, which television is talking about. They (the electronic media) make it seem so dangerous, “ Mufti said on Wednesday at the second J&K Medical Science Congress and the first annual conference of metabolic syndrome-pre diabetes PCOS Society.

“I urge all delegates, renowned scientists and eminent medicos, to carry back the message of love, peace and tranquillity to their respective places so that more people get to acknowledge the beauty and serenity of this gifted place and visit us in greater numbers in the days to come,” Mufti added.

