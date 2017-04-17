Mehbooba seeks report on Pulwama college clash

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. PTI Photo Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has sought a report from police about a reported clash between students and forces in the Government Degree College at Pulwama on a day a video surfaced that showed the principal telling the security forces not to enter the campus.

In the video, shots were heard as principal Abdul Hamid emerged from the college. On Saturday, three students suffered pellet injuries on the campus. The video showed Hamid saying: “Kill me. Kill the principal.” Gesturing towards students, he was seen saying: “Koi agey nahin badhega (no one will come forward).” The clip, uploaded on the college’s Facebook page, showed Hamid saying: “I will fight with them. I will die.” At one point Hamid was heard telling the forces to “stop” firing while an unconscious girl was taken away. He said: “I pleaded with them. There were around 5,000 students.” The “mayhem continued for 3 hours”.

The principal said he was approached by an army Captain last Wednesday for permission to organise an “army programme” in the college. He said the same day “they (army personnel) came in a vehicle. The students started throwing stones. They reversed and showed restraint,” he said. “Yesterday, the SOG and the police entered the campus vitiating the atmosphere,”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now