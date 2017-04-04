Mehbooba: Pakistan should stop backing militancy in J&K for talks to happen

Mehbooba Mufti said Pak should renew the policy of not supporting militancy. (Source: File) Mehbooba Mufti said Pak should renew the policy of not supporting militancy. (Source: File)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today asked Pakistan to stop backing militancy in the state and enable restoration of peace so that a dialogue process could begin.

“It is my appeal to those across (the border) that they should renew the policy of not supporting militancy that they had adopted during (Prime Minister AB) Vajpayee’s time,” she said addressing an election meeting in Dooru in Anantnag constituency.

“Help us restore peace in Jammu and Kashmir and then talks will take place here and across (PoK) as well,” she added.

The Chief Minister was campaigning for Mufti Tassaduq Hussain, her brother and ruling PDP candidate for by-poll to Anantnag Lok Sabha seat vacated by her last year.

Mehbooba said Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Pakistan in December 2015 had rekindled hopes of improving relations between New Delhi and Islamabad.

“Narendra Modi went on his own to Lahore to meet Nawaz Sharif. A new hope was attached to it but unfortunately, Pathankot (terror attack) happened,” the Chief Minister said.

“These (tense) times will not last forever. Vajpayeeji used to say that you can change friends but not the neighbours. We have to live with each other cordially,” she added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now