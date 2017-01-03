Mehbooba Mufti’s non-serious attitude led to unrest in Kashmir: Congress 

Mehbooba Mufti, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (File Photo) Mehbooba Mufti, the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir (File Photo)

Congress on Tuesday hit out at Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for giving a miss to the Assembly proceedings and alleged her “callous and insensitive” attitude toward people had led to the unrest in the Valley. Congress Legislative Party Leader Rigzin Jora in the Assembly said: “While a debate was on in the House on an adjournment motion to allow a discussion on the Kashmir situation, the chief minister chose to fly into Srinagar for laying a foundation stone.”

Watch what else is making news:

“The attitude of the chief minister shows the seriousness that this government imparts to the lives of innocent people of the state. “There will be a four-day break in the Assembly. The foundation stone laying ceremony could have been postponed. The chief minister could have shown some concern toward her people, whose plight and miseries the Opposition was trying to highlight,” he said.

It was the “non-seriousness and insensitive” attitude of the chief minister and her government that led to the unrest in the Valley, Jora alleged. The Opposition was debating the Kashmir unrest and it was the duty of the chief minister to listen to their demands and try to bring the state out of the “present impasse”, he said.