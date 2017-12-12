Mehbooba Mufti’s brother all set to be inducted into J-K ministry

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri) J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti. (Source: Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Decks are being cleared for the inclusion of Tassaduq Mufti, brother of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, in her ministry and getting him nominated to the legislative council.

Sources in the PDP said 45-year-old Tassaduq will be included in the PDP-BJP coalition headed by Mehbooba soon and is expected to get the tourism portfolio.

At present Tassaduq, a cinematographer by profession, is heading the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell in the state.

A degree holder of Master’s in Fine Arts from American Center, Tassaduq is the brain behind a five-minute short-film on the state’s tourism department.

PDP leaders have informed their BJP counterparts about the move of including Tassaduq in the state cabinet, the sources said.

The present strength of the council of ministers is 24 including the chief minister. The state has an 87-member assembly and a 36-member legislative council.

According to the laid down procedures, the state can have one more minister in the cabinet.

According to the sources, Tassaduq is expected to be nominated to the legislative council seat that fell vacant after the resignation of Vikramaditya Singh, the grandson of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

