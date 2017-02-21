Mehbooba Mufti visits Kashmiri Pandit camps

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File Photo)

Mehbooba Mufti today made a special gesture to win the hearts and minds of displaced Pandits as she visited several of their camps here to extend “personal greetings” for the upcoming Shivratri, becoming the first Chief Minister to do so. She visited Purkhoo, Muthi, Nagrota and Buta Nagar camps besides the Jagti township and extended her greetings to the inhabitants for the festival which will be celebrated on February 24. Touched by the Chief Minister’s gesture, the inhabitants received her in the traditional Kashmiri style. While interacting with the inhabitants, Mehbooba said, “Kashmiri Pandits are an inseparable part of the Kashmiri society, and the inclusive ethos, for which Kashmir has been known for ages, is incomplete without them.”

Watch What Else Is Making News

She said the Muslims in the Valley are eagerly waiting for return of Pandits to their ancestral place.

The Chief Minister assured the community that government would consider their demand for participating in panchayat and municipal elections.

On the occasion, Mehbooba took stock of the facilities being provided to the displaced people at these places.

She said her government would take all possible steps for the welfare of the community.

Revenue and Relief Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri, Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Pawan Kotwal, Relief Commissioner and other senior officers of Relief Organisation accompanied the Chief Minister during the visit.

Some KPs demanded ouster of the Relief Commissioner for his alleged “bad behaviour” with the migrant community.