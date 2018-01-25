Latest News
Mehbooba Mufti urges youth to stay away from encounter sites

Her appeal came after a youth died yesterday in clashes between security forces and protesters near a site of encounter in Chaigund village of Shopian district.

By: PTI | Jammu | Published: January 25, 2018 12:29 pm
Mehbooba Mufti (Express)
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has urged the youth to stay away from the scene of encounter between security forces and militants.

Expressing anguish, Mufti described the death of Shakir Mir as unfortunate. Yesterday, the state assembly was rocked by anti-government slogans as the opposition National Conference and a few members of the Congress protested over Mir’s death.

