Mehbooba Mufti urges youth to stay away from encounter sites

By: PTI | Jammu | Published: January 25, 2018 12:29 pm
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has urged the youth to stay away from the scene of encounter between security forces and militants.
Her appeal came after a youth died yesterday in clashes between security forces and protesters near a site of encounter in Chaigund village of Shopian district.
Expressing anguish, Mufti described the death of Shakir Mir as unfortunate. Yesterday, the state assembly was rocked by anti-government slogans as the opposition National Conference and a few members of the Congress protested over Mir’s death.
