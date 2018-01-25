Mehbooba Mufti urges youth to stay away from encounter sites

Mehbooba Mufti (Express) Mehbooba Mufti (Express)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has urged the youth to stay away from the scene of encounter between security forces and militants.

Her appeal came after a youth died yesterday in clashes between security forces and protesters near a site of encounter in Chaigund village of Shopian district.

Expressing anguish, Mufti described the death of Shakir Mir as unfortunate. Yesterday, the state assembly was rocked by anti-government slogans as the opposition National Conference and a few members of the Congress protested over Mir’s death.

