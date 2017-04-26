Mehbooba Mufti to security forces: Engage youth, connect with public

J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo)

A DAY after her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asked security agencies to “increase public-security force interface” and “engage youth” to restore peace in the Valley. Mufti on Tuesday chaired a meeting of Unified Headquarters (UHQ) to review the security situation in the state, especially in the wake of recent student protests and increased militant activity in south Kashmir. In an apparent reference to the attack on a nomadic family in Jammu by “gau rakshaks” last week, Mufti also asked security agencies to bring to justice those who spread “hatred among people”.

“Chairing a meeting of Unified Headquarters here today, the Chief Minister directed the security agencies to improve public-security force interface and make it a regular affair,” said an official spokesman. “She said that holding counselling sessions for youth would not only help to allay their apprehensions and misgivings about the system, but would also give security agencies a chance to reach out to people through community policing.”

At her meeting with Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi on Monday, Mufti was told that the Centre could not offer a “dialogue (with separatists) while there is stone-pelting and militant violence”. She later said that the next “two-three months” would be “crucial”. “Youth engagement should be prioritised, rather than viewing it as a routine law and order issue. The parents should be taken into confidence as and when there is a complaint against any youth. The family should not be held accountable for the deeds of the youth,” the official spokesman quoted Mufti as saying. “Security agencies should exercise restraint while dealing with provocative situations. Care should be taken to avoid and minimise collateral damage while conducting (security) operations,” she is reported to have said at the meeting.

Calling the youth “our own” who are “caught in the cycle of misinformation and violence”, she said they could be won over with a healing touch. “The CM directed security agencies to ensure that inter-community harmony and amity among various sections of society is maintained at all costs,” said the spokesman. “She directed that those who are found to be spreading hatred against a section of society, or in the name of a social cause, should be brought to justice, and strict provisions of law should be slapped on such hate mongers who are found to be taking the law in their own hands,” he said. The meeting was attended by top civil, police and security officials.

