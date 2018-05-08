Mehbooba Mufti should quit ‘unholy’ alliance with BJP, coalition core of Kashmir problem: Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidamabaram (Express photo by Anil Sharma/File) Congress leader P Chidamabaram (Express photo by Anil Sharma/File)

Alarmed by the continuing unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leader P Chidamabaram on Tuesday asked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to quit the “unholy and opportunistic” PDP-BJP alliance, calling the coalition government as “core of the problem.”

In a series of tweets, the former finance minister said that that the coalition is the “greatest provocation to the people of Kashmir valley”. “The central government’s muscular, militaristic approach to the J&K issue has driven the State towards the present catastrophic situation,” he wrote.

Chidambaram also wrote that he shared Mufti’s concern that statesmanship is required to get the state “out of the vicious cycles of killing”. “Sad that she does not see that her coalition government is the core of the problem. Mehbooba Mufti should break her party’s unholy and opportunistic coalition with the BJP and go back to the philosophy of her father,” he added.

Mufti on Monday had appealed to the Centre to find a “middle path to prevent the bloodshed in the state.” Reacting to the death of five civilians who were killed after security forces opened fire to stop a group of stone-throwing protesters in south Kashmir’s Shopian area, Mufti said, “If there is a stone, if there a gun, it is in the hands of children of poor people. It sounds very depressing to note that our State is losing young lives to the unending cycle of violence who could otherwise be utilized for a positive contribution to the State.” Reiterating that dialogue is the key to resolve the crisis in the valley Mufti added, “The three decades’ long violence in the state is a testimony to the fact that guns from either side cannot ensure peace, but a compassion driven reconciliation process based on mutual respect surely can.”

The PDP-BJP coalition is the gravest provocation to the people of the Kashmir valley. Mehboobaji, quit the coalition immediately and go back to the people. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 8, 2018

Meanwhile, a tourist was also killed on Monday after he was hit on the head by a stone during a protest on the outskirts of Srinagar. This is the second incident this month in which tourists were targeted by stone-throwing protesters. NC leader Omar Abdullah condemned the incident. “We’ve killed a tourist by throwing stones at the vehicle he was travelling in. Let’s try and wrap our heads around the fact that we stoned a tourist, a guest, to death while we glorify these stone pelters & their methods,” he tweeted.

