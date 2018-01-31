Mehbooba Mufti denounces call for separate state for Muslims

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti at passing out parade on Sunday (ANI Photo) J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti at passing out parade on Sunday (ANI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday denounced a demand to have a separate state for Muslims, in an apparent reference to a top cleric’s suggestion made on Tuesday.

“J&K was neither a party to the partition of our country nor did we support division on religious lines. We as a state opted for the opposite, but unfortunately are still paying the price. I strongly condemn any statement made asking for Muslims in India to demand a separate state,” the chief minister posted on Twitter, though she did not name anyone, a PTI report said.

On Tuesday, the deputy grand mufti of Jammu and Kashmir, Nasir-ul-Islam, had alleged that Muslims in the country were living a “pathetic” life and they should demand a separate state within India. “Muslims are being harassed under various pretexts such as love jihad and cow vigilantism…They are being targeted. “If it continues like this, then they should demand a separate country within India,” the cleric had told reporters.

