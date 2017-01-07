Mehbooba Mufti rolls out Rs 45-crore Hazratbal development project

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday rolled out an ambitious Rs 45-crore project for the development of the revered Hazratbal Shrine and its adjoining areas on the banks of the popular Dal Lake. Hazratbal Shrine is a popular tourist destination in Srinagar. The name of the shrine comes from Urdu word Hazrat, meaning “respected”, and Kashmiri word bal, meaning “place”.

The project aims to construct tensile structures for prayers during summer and monsoon, four-laning of ‘dargah’ entrance, illuminating the shrine complex, underground ablution spaces, dormitory for devotees, re-developing dargah market, an Islamic Cultural Centre and a sewerage treatment plant for the shrine complex, an official spokesman said here.

He said the project also envisages an obstructed-free view of the famous Dal Lake from the shrine complex.

The project would be completed within two years. Mehbooba said her government plans to develop facilities in Srinagar so that the city could be promoted as a tourism destination, thereby contributing to the local economy.

She said there was a need to protect nd upgrade the several shrines, mosques and places of heritage in the city to attract tourists.

Mehbooba asked the project executing agencies to employ locals for labour and other components of the project. Earlier, Secretary, Tourism, Farooq Ahmad Shah briefed the chief minister on the project. He said Rs 110 crore have been earmarked for tourism-related projects in Srinagar.