Mehbooba Mufti re-elected as PDP president for sixth time

More than one year after being sworn in as the first woman Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti was on Saturday re-elected as president of the ruling People’s Democratic Party for a record consecutive sixth term.

The decision to re-elect her for another three years was unanimously taken by the PDP’s electoral college comprising party legislators and senior party leaders at the state, district and zonal level, party sources said. Returning Officer Abdur Rehman Veeri announced the decision after Mehbooba’s name was proposed by Finance Minister Dr Haseeb Drabu and seconded by senior party leader Trilok Singh Bajwa.

Mehbooba thanked party leaders for reposing their trust in her. “Will work tirelessly to fulfill our shared vision of development, inclusiveness and reconciliation in J&K,” she tweeted. Former CM and and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah congratulated Mehbooba on Twitter. “Congratulations to @MehboobaMufti on being re-elected as President of @jkpdp. We may not agree on much these days but I wish you well.”

