Mehbooba Mufti re-elected as PDP’s chief unopposed for sixth term in a row

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was on Saturday re-elected as the president of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the sixth term in a row. The election for the post of the PDP president was held today where she was elected unopposed.

The PDP was headed and founded by late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed in 1999.

Mehbooba, a law graduate from the University of Kashmir, joined politics in 1996 when she was elected from Bijbehara Assembly seat on Congress ticket. The 58-year-old quickly made a mark as the leader of the opposition in the assembly, taking on the government of Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah with asperity.

After her father’s death in January 2016, when he was heading the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, she took forward the same alliance with Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), the second time the BJP and the PDP formed a government in Jammu and Kashmir.

On April 4, 2016, she took the oath and became the first woman chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

