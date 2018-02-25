Mehbooba Mufti orders probe after cousin selected as J&K khadi board official

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday ordered a probe into the selection of her cousin Aroot Madni as an Executive Officer in the state Khadi and Village Industries Board. (File Photo) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday ordered a probe into the selection of her cousin Aroot Madni as an Executive Officer in the state Khadi and Village Industries Board. (File Photo)

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday ordered a probe into the selection of her cousin Aroot Madni as an Executive Officer in the state Khadi and Village Industries Board, even as the latter declined the appointment in the wake of nepotism charges.

Chief Secretary B B Vyas will head the probe into the selection of Aroot Madni, son of PDP Vice-President Sartaj Madni, senior Peoples Democratic Party leader and Minister Naeem Akhtar said. Sartaj Madni is the material uncle of Mehbooba Mufti.

Opposition National Conference (NC) had accused the CM of nepotism, saying that the selection process was fraudulently done to favour Madni. In a statement, another senior PDP leader Rafi Mir said that Madni, 37, had declined the appointment after nepotism charges.

Former Chief Minister and National Conference working President Omar Abdullah said the fact that the appointment had not been accepted by Madni indicated he is not ready to face the probe. Omar said the refusal to accept the job cannot do away the fraud committed in this selection. “Why should the probe be withdrawn? Madni declining the job doesn’t wash away the fraud and nepotism,” he tweeted.

