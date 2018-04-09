Mehbooba Mufti meets PM Modi, stresses on addressing alienation among youth and violence in J&K

Mehbooba’s meeting with Modi took place three days after she appealed to the country’s leadership to listen to the voices of pain from Kashmir. (AP Photo) Mehbooba’s meeting with Modi took place three days after she appealed to the country’s leadership to listen to the voices of pain from Kashmir. (AP Photo)

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and apprised him of the overall situation in her state, stressing on the need to end the cycle of violence by addressing alienation among the youth. “Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today and apprised him about the overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” an official spokesman said.

The chief minister stressed on “finding ways and means to end the cycle of violence in the state by addressing the element of alienation among the youth”, the spokesperson added.

Mehbooba’s meeting with Modi took place three days after she appealed to the country’s leadership to listen to the voices of pain from Kashmir. She said the people of the state, having suffered immensely during the turmoil of the past three decades, were looking up to the country’s political leadership to support them in getting out of the cycle of uncertainty and deaths.

Reiterating her demand for peaceful engagement with all stakeholders in this regard, Mehbooba sought more frequent meetings at the highest levels between India and Pakistan. “She also favoured the idea that the two Army commands be in touch to minimise tensions across the borders in the state which has affected people living in these areas,” the spokesman said.

Mehbooba also pleaded for taking the cross-Line of Control movement to the next level by working on opening more historic routes across the LoC and movement of more people to build public confidence in peaceful engagements.

She also pleaded to the prime minister for working to reopen Sharda Peeth, an ancient seat of learning across the LoC, like Nalanda and Takshila. “Implementation of the Agenda of Alliance (between the PDP and the BJP), execution of the Prime Minister’s Development Plan (PMDP) and other mega developmental projects in the state came up for discussion during the meeting,” he added.

The All Parties Migrants Coordination Committee (APMCC) hailed Mufti for taking up with Modi the long-pending demand to reopen the Sharda temple in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Mufti had yesterday assured a delegation of the APMCC, the organisation representing Kashmirs Pandits, that she would place before the prime minister their demand. “We welcome Chief Minister Mufti for taking up the demand for reopening of Sharda Peeth, ancient place of learning in the name of Goddess Shard Devi in PoK with PM”, APMCC chairman Vinod Pandit said.

Sharda Peeth, an abandoned Hindu temple located in Sharda village, is situated along the Neel River in PoK near the Line of Control. It was a major centre of learning at par with the ancient seats of learning Noland and Maxilla.

