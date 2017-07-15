Kashmir problem wont be solved till entire country supports us: Mehbooba Mufti after meeting with Rajnath Singh

Mehbooba Mufti meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in Delhi (Source: ANI_News/Twitter) Mehbooba Mufti meets Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in Delhi (Source: ANI_News/Twitter)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday in New Delhi. The two discussed the security situation in Kashmir. “Kashmir me hum law and order ki ladaai nahi ladd rahe. Jab tak pura mulk, political parties saath nahi dete tab tak ye jang nahi jeet sakte (The war we are fighting in Kashmir isn’t that of law and order problems. We cant win this war unless different political parties and the entire country supports us),” she told reporters after meeting the Home Minister.

Sources told The Indian Express that the tense situation in the state, inability of ministers to break political impasse, especially in South Kashmir and gaps in governance were discussed in the meeting. “She (Mehbooba) told the meeting that ministers have to shape up or ship out. She said that appraisal will be based on performance, public contact and behaviour towards workers.” sources said.

Kashmir has been under the spate of violent terror attacks. On July 12, three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed by security forces near Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this week, seven people lost their lives after militants opened fire on a bus carrying over 50 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Anantnag district. The incident took place between Baltal and Mir Bazar.

Survivors had also claimed that the militants were dressed in police uniforms. Rajnath Singh had condemned the incident in strongest of words along with adding that the condemnation of the incident from all corners proved that “Kashmiriyat was still alive”. Singh had also responded to a tweet saying every Kashmiri is not a terrorist. The statement had invoked a lot of surprised reactions.

