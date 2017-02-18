Delhi Confidential: Mecca-bound

Mecca-bound

IN THE midst of growing unrest in the state and strongly worded statements by all sides, J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is all set to undertake a pilgrimage to Mecca later this month. While the harsh winter helped her government maintain a semblance of peace in the Valley, protests and terror attacks are beginning again. Controversies, one after the other, have kept her busy in firefighting.

New Domain

HAVING PRESIDED over India’s top court, former Chief Justice of India T S Thakur is getting into a different domain. This Sunday he will be speak at a session, Urdu ka Adaalati Lehja (the courtroom flavor of Urdu language), at a literature festival ‘Jashn-e-Rekhta’ in Delhi. Giving him company would be former SC Justice Aftab Alam, Congress leader Salman Khurshid and academic Tahir Mahmood.

Playing Safe

WITH A change in government in Punjab a strong possibility, bureaucrats have started making efforts to get close to the likely power centres in the new government. At the same time, eyebrows are being raised over attempts by some bureaucrats in the current SAD-BJP regime to “fix” some contenders for important posts. One such case pertains to senior IAS officer Himmat Singh, considered close to Capt Amarinder Singh, who recently got the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) to set aside “politically motivated” proceedings against him. Fearing a hush-hush move by his peers to deny him a shot at chief secretaryship in case Amarinder becomes the chief minister, through filing of an appeal against the CAT order, Singh filed a caveat in the High Court and CAT on Friday.

The Overhaul

AFTER THE recent controversy over reported hacking of the home ministry website, the Rajnath Singh-led ministry is planning an overhaul and upgradation of the site to bring it on a par with other central ministries and make it more user-friendly. While a full-scale content revision has been proposed for each division of MHA, three consultants were hired to advise and prepare a blueprint for social media policy of the ministry.

The Assurance

THE GOVERNMENT of Japan is said to be happy with the progress of the bullet train corridor, which India is building with Japanese financial and technical collaboration. At a high-level meeting of the Indo-Japan Joint Committee on the project on Friday, the Japanese side while appreciating the progress had only one issue to flag. They wanted to know when would the managing director of the National High Speed Rail Corporation be appointed since it remains headless. The search committee headed by Cabinet Secretary interviewed the shortlisted candidates long time ago. Chairman, Railway Board, who is also part of the search committee, assured the Japanese side that it will happen very shortly.