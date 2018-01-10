Only India can give you what you want: Mehbooba Mufti tells people of J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

At a time when Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an increase in cases of militant attacks, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday urged the people of the state to shun the path of violence and respect the Indian Constitution.

“Hum J&K constitution ko, mulk ki constitution ko nahi maante, to kis ko maante hain?Fir aapko milne waala kya hai?Kahan se milega? Mai aaj record pe ye baat laana chahti hun-J&K ke jo bhi log hain- jo milne waala hai isi mulq se milega aur kahin se kuch nahi milega (If we are not agreeing with the J&K constitution and Indian constitution, then what do we believe in?..What would you gain from such a stance? Today, I would like to bring on record that the people of the state would gain from only India and not from anywhere else),” Mufti was quoted as saying by ANI.

The chief minister added that her state’s assembly is the most empowered one in the country. “Ours is the most empowered assembly in the country. Goods & Services Tax was implemented in the entire nation at once except J&K where it was implemented only after proper debate in this assembly,” she said.

Her statement comes days after Mufti made a passionate appeal to India and Pakistan to resume discussion so that the ongoing bloodshed can be brought to an end in militancy-hit Kashmir. “Resumption of dialogue between India and Pakistan is the only way forward to end the bloodshed in Kashmir,” she said on the second death anniversary of her father and former Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.

