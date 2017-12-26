Mehbooba Mufti hopeful of people’s participation in panchayat polls in J&K

“I’m very pleased to announce that the long overdue panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held from February 15, 2018. People in the state have always chosen ballots over bullets and will continue to do so,” Mufti tweeted on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) “I’m very pleased to announce that the long overdue panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held from February 15, 2018. People in the state have always chosen ballots over bullets and will continue to do so,” Mufti tweeted on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday expressed hope that the people of the state would choose ballots over bullets during the panchayat elections scheduled to start in February next year. During a meeting with Governor N N Vohra yesterday, she had informed him about the government’s decision to hold the elections from February 15.

“I’m very pleased to announce that the long overdue panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held from February 15, 2018. People in the state have always chosen ballots over bullets and will continue to do so,” Mufti tweeted on Tuesday.



The panchayat elections were scheduled for last year but could not be held due to the unrest that followed the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8. Eighty-six people were killed in the violence.

The elections could not be held this year again after violence during a bypoll to Srinagar Parliamentary constituency on April 8 left eight persons dead besides forcing cancellation of the bypoll to Anantnag parliamentary.

