Mehbooba Mufti expresses grief over death of two civilians in cross-border firing from Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday expressed grief over the death of two civilians in the firing by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control in Rajouri.

“Mehbooba has expressed grief over the death of two civilians and injuries to few others at Jhanger in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district today due to cross LoC shelling,” an official spokesman said.

He said the chief minister also directed the deputy commissioner Rajouri to immediately send rescue teams to the spot and ensure proper treatment of the injured.

She also directed the district administration to relocate the affected people to safer places, the spokesman said.

