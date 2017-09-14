CM Mehbooba Mufti disturbed at casualties due ceasefire violations: PDP

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Source: AP) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Source: AP)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is “very disturbed” at the casualties resulting from border skirmishes and is doing her best to ensure people do not have to suffer from ceasefire violations, a senior PDP leader said on Thursday.

The remarks from Minister for Rural Development Abdul Haq Khan came a day after five persons, including two BSF jawans, were injured in firing and shelling by Pakistani troops in violation of ceasefire along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting forces here to retaliate.

“Chief Minister is very disturbed at casualties resulting from border skirmishes and is doing her best to see that people do not suffer any more from Indo-Pak confrontation”, Khan said while addressing a public rally in Rajouri. Haq said he was satisfied that the local administration was doing its best to provide relief to people affected due to firing along the LoC by Pakistani troops.

PDP Vice President Mohmmad Sartaj Madni said that Mehbooba was taking personal interest in addressing the important issues, including peace at borders. He said it was an emotional issues and termed it a backlog of partition.

Madni said that the Pir Panchal region had played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of Jammu and Kashmir and the sacrifices offered by the people for integrity and mutual brotherhood remain a valuable asset which future generations can take pride in. Madani said despite the sufferings arising from partition and confrontation between India and Pakistan, people have shown tremendous resilience to defeat communal politics. He said the hard work of the people of Rajouri and their nomadic ethos enriched the state’s economy and civilization.

Madani said former Chief Minister Mufti Mohmmad Syed had love for the region and remained wedded to its development and progress all his life. He said establishing Baba Gulam Shah University was Syed’s cherished dream accomplished to lift the region at social and educational level.

