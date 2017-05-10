Mehbooba Mufti condemns killing of young Kashmiri Army officer

Fayaz, who hails from Kulgam district, was posted in Jammu’s Akhnoor area. He was inducted into the Army’s infantry division only last December. Fayaz, who hails from Kulgam district, was posted in Jammu’s Akhnoor area. He was inducted into the Army’s infantry division only last December.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday condemned the killing of Lieutenant Umer Fayaz, a young Kashmiri Army officer from Kulgam, who was found killed in Shopian.

“What was more painful to note is that the young officer had come home on vacation where he was attending the marriage of his cousin,” Mufti said in a statement. The chief minister conveyed her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family of Lt Fayaz and prayed for his eternal solace.

The officer was abducted by militants from his relative’s house last night and his bullet-riddled body was found this morning.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now