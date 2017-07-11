Mehbooba Mufti calls Amarnath Yatra terror attack a ‘blot on all Muslims and Kashmiris’

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also said that the “head of every Kashmiri hangs in shame”. She said efforts will be made to ensure that quick action is taken against the culprits and justice is done. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also said that the “head of every Kashmiri hangs in shame”. She said efforts will be made to ensure that quick action is taken against the culprits and justice is done. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Criticising the perpetrators of the Amarnath Yatra terror attack that left seven people dead and many others injured, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti termed the attack to be a “blot on all Muslims and Kashmiris”. Mufti was visiting the injured and their families at Anantnag Hospital on Monday, hours after the terror attack.

“Pilgrims come to Kashmir every year for the yatra despite all difficulties. And seven people died today. I have no words to condemn it. I hope the security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir police arrest the perpetrators forthwith and take stern action against them,” the chief minister told reporters. “We will not keep quite till we bring the culprits to book.”

Mufti also said following the attack, the “head of every Kashmiri hangs in shame”. “The yatris were esteemed guests of Kashmir and the perpetrators have dealt a death blow to the ethos and culture of the state… It is a gruesome attack, not only on unsuspecting guests but a brazen attack on Kashmir and Kashmiriyat… All of us shall have to rise against this scourge of violence, the sooner the better.”

Meanwhile, the Army, CRPF, and J&K Police Special Operations Group have launched a combing operation in the area, and a high alert has been declared on the entire highway.

