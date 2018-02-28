  • Associate Sponsor
Mehbooba Mufti briefs Rajnath Singh on J-K security situation

"Mehbooba is learnt to have sought immediate construction of more individual and community bunkers besides other relief measures for the victims of border firing,” the official said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: February 28, 2018 5:25 am
jammu kashmir, mehbooba mufti, pdp vice prez, sartaj madni, mehbooba mufti cousin, indian express Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File)
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

During the 20-minute meeting, Mehbooba briefed Singh on the security situation in the Valley as well as along the border with Pakistan, which has been witnessing heavy cross-border firing. The two leaders also discussed the ongoing peace initiatives undertaken by the Centre’s representative Dineshwar Sharma, the MHA official said.

The two leaders discussed the plight of residents of border villages who have been affected by the cross-LoC shelling, the official said. “Mehbooba is learnt to have sought immediate construction of more individual and community bunkers besides other relief measures for the victims of border firing,” the official said.

