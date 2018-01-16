Mehbooba Mufti bats for ‘meaningful engagement’ of Kashmir youth

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File photo) Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File photo)

Stressing that security agencies should adopt a more humane approach while dealing with situations in Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today batted strongly for “meaningfully engagement” of Kashmiri youth so that they are able to contribute to the society.

Chairing the Unified Headquarters meeting here, she advised the security agencies to exercise maximum restraint and strictly ensure safety and security of people and their properties. The meeting took a review of the overall security scenario in the state including the situation in the areas along the borders.

Mehbooba stressed upon the need for the security agencies to adopt a more humane approach while dealing with situations in the state.

She said the need of the hour is to “engage meaningfully with the people, particularly youth, so that they are able to contribute to the society and its welfare”. She stressed on increased community policing activities and enhanced outreach by the administration.

