Mehbooba Mufti assures relief to kin of protesters killed during protests

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Express File Photo: Renuka Puri) Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Express File Photo: Renuka Puri)

IN WHAT is being seen as a snub to alliance partner BJP, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday reiterated her decision on giving ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in firing by police and paramilitary forces during the months-long unrest in the Valley last year. “We are here to apply balm to the wounds,’’ she said while winding up discussion on the Governor’s address to a joint sitting of both Houses.

“Yeh paanch lakh rupey kisi ki jaan wapas nahin layengey’’ (These Rs 5 lakh will not bring back anyone’s life)…in many cases, we have to rehabilitate people,” she said.

In an apparent bid to satiate the BJP, Mehbooba also expressed her desire to provide ex-gratia relief to the next of kin of those who killed during the 2008 Amarnath land row, and one Chamail Singh, killed in Pakistan jail.

Pointing out that most of those killed during the five-month unrest, sparked off by the killing of militant Burhan Wani in July, were youths, Mehbooba said her government will also be responsible for the education and rehabilitation of those who have got their eyesight damaged – fully or partially.

Referring in this connection to the widow of a lecturer who was shot dead in Khrew, Mehbooba said, “Bahut garib ghar hai, sir. Aisey ghar ko rehabilitate na karoun to main kya karoun?’’ (Sir, they are a very poor family. If I do not rehabilitate that family, what else will I do).”

Mehbooba had first announced the ex-gratia in the Assembly last week while winding up discussion on the opposition’s adjournment motion. The BJP had opposed the announcement, with several party MLAs calling it a move to “reward anti-nationals and demoralise the security forces”. Seventy-six people had died and many more injured during the unrest; property worth more than Rs 16,000 crore were damaged.