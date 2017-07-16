Mehbooba Mufti asks Rajnath Singh to hike cops’ hardship allowance in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (Express Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has urged Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to enhance the “hardship allowance” for the state police force by bringing it on par with that of central paramilitary forces. She pointed out the Jammu and Kashmir police was at the forefront of the battle against militancy in the state and was the first respondent to all emergencies, state officials, who did not wish to be quoted, said.

They said Mehbooba, during her meeting with Singh here on Saturday, stressed that not only was the life of the local policemen at a greater risk because of militancy, their families, too, had been targeted in the recent past.

The chief minister said local policemen faced threats even after retirement, the officials said.

At present, state police personnel get 10 per cent of their basic pay as a hardship allowance — given to sections of people working in difficult conditions — whereas paramilitary forces got 40 per cent of their basic pay.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Headquarters has also begun the process of consolidating the grievances of police personnel about pay and pay bands and is forwarding them with recommendations to the state Home Department.

In response to a letter written by the Police Headquarters on the grievances of the personnel, the Home Department has communicated that these may be consolidated and forwarded to the state’s Principal Secretary, who is a member of the pay committee constituted by the government for the purpose, a police spokesman said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App