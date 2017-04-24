Mehbooba Mufti asks CMs to reach out to Kashmiri students, PM Modi backs appeal

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar flanked by Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed, and CM of Goa Manohar Parrikar during the 3rd meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo/PIB) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar flanked by Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti Sayeed, and CM of Goa Manohar Parrikar during the 3rd meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog chaired by PM Modi at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo/PIB)

IN VIEW of the attacks on Kashmiris studying in colleges in various parts of the country, especially in Rajasthan and UP, J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti asked chief ministers attending the Niti Aayog meeting in the capital Sunday to reach out to Kashmiri students in their states. Sources quoted Mehbooba as saying at the meeting that these students had left their state to find better educational prospects and a peaceful, conducive atmosphere to focus on studies.

“They shouldn’t be harassed and attacked. They are like your own children and are the ambassadors of your states back home…

Please try to reach out to them, enquire about them. You can also call them once in a while so that they don’t feel out of place,” sources quoted Mufti as saying.

According to a statement issued by Niti Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi “seconded the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister’s suggestion that states should take interest in the students from her state who are studying in other states”.

“He urged states to reach out to these students from time to time,” the statement said.

On Friday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had instructed chief ministers to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students and sought an advisory to states over the issue.

Over the last week, two Kashmiri students were assaulted in Rajasthan’s Mewar, and a research scholar was threatened in BITS Pilani. Similarly, a hoarding had come up in Meerut asking Kashmiris to leave UP.

Earlier this month, the J&K government had to intervene in the case of a 20-year-old Kashmiri woman studying in Pune who was arrested for allegedly abusing and assaulting police. The woman claimed she and her friend were assaulted by the police personnel.

These incidents followed the recent unrest in the Valley triggered by the killing of eight protesters in Budgam during a bypoll earlier this month.

