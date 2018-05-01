Mehbooba Mufti allocates portfolio to ministers, Dy CM gets Industries, Commerce and Transport

Mehbooba Mufti (Express) Mehbooba Mufti (Express)

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday allocated portfolios to newly sworn-in ministers, with new Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta getting Industries and Commerce and Transport.

PDP’s Mohammad Khalil Band was given Agriculture Production and Mohammad Ashraf Mir Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs.

The BJP’s Sat Paul Sharma was allocated Housing and Urban Development, Sunil Sharma (Power Department), Rajiv Jasrotia (Forest, Ecology and Environment), and D.K. Manyal (Health and Medical Education). Shakti Raj, who was sworn in as Minister of State has been allocated Education, Tourism, Tribal Affairs, Technical Education, Roads and Buildings, Rural Development, Information, Youth Services and Sports, Revenue and Culture.

Following allocation of portfolios to these new ministers, now PDP’s Abdul Rehman Veeri will be holding charge of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Ghulam Nabi Lone (Revenue), Syed Basharat Ahmad Bukhari (Horticulture, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs), Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali (School Education, Haj and Auqaf and Tribal Affairs), Naeem Akhtar (Public Works and Culture), Imran Raza Ansari (Information Technology, Technical Education and Higher Education), Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari (Finance, Labour and Employment and Floriculture), Javaid Mustafa Mir (Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction).

Among the Ministers of State, Zahoor Ahmad Mir will hold Forest, Ecology and Environment, Animal/Sheep Husbandary, Cooperative, Fisheries, Public Health Engineering, Irrigation and Flood Control and Transport, while Ajay Nanda will hold Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Finance, Planning, Law and Justice, Relief and Rehabilitation, Labour and Employment, Agriculture, Floriculture and Horticulture.

