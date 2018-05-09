Mehbooba Mufti after all-party meet: Unilateral ceasefire needed, Eid and Amarnath Yatra should be peaceful

“Efforts must be made to maintain environment so that both Eid and Amarnath Yatra are peaceful,” said Mufti. “Efforts must be made to maintain environment so that both Eid and Amarnath Yatra are peaceful,” said Mufti.

In the backdrop of the death of Chennai tourist in Jammu and Kashmir due to stone pelting, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday held an all-party meeting and discussed measures to restore normalcy in the valley. Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Mufti said it was agreed that there should a be a unilateral ceasefire with during the month of Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra.

“Everyone agreed that we must appeal Centre that govt must think about a unilateral ceasefire like Vajpayee ji did in 2000. Encounters, crack downs is causing trouble to common man. Efforts must be made to maintain environment so that both Eid and Amarnath Yatra are peaceful,” said Mufti.

She added that if the agenda of alliance between BJP and PDP is followed, situation in Kashmir can be changed. “Everyone agreed that if agenda of alliance between BJP and PDP is followed, then situation in J&K can be changed. Everyone also agreed that we meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and express our concerns over situation in J&K and discuss how do we reach out to people of J&K,” said the chief minister.

On Monday, 22-year-old Chennai resident S Thirumani, who was holidaying in the Valley with his family, died after his vehicle was attacked by stone pelters. Upset over the incident, Mufti had termed it as “murder of humanity”, something she said was unheard of in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP, which is in alliance with the ruling PDP, in the state has said the attack on tourists was aimed at hurting the economic activities and the vibrant tourism sector in the state. “This attack has come at a time when the tourist season is just commencing and all stake-holders linked with the tourist industry were keenly awaiting the arrival of tourists in large numbers,” BJP national vice president Avinash Rai Khanna said.

