Mehbooba meets Rajnath, talks spurt in Valley violence

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, and the two are believed to have discussed various issues affecting the state, including the recent spurt in violent incidents in the Valley. During the 30-minute meeting, Mufti briefed Singh about the prevailing situation in the state and steps taken to maintain peace, according to officials.

Singh assured Mufti of all assistance by the Centre to her government in maintaining peace in the state, a Home Ministry official said. Recent violent incidents in the Valley include attacks on security personnel, killing of a PDP worker and the subsequent attack on his house, and murder of a school teacher. Alleged incidents of braid-chopping have also triggered panic in some parts of the state. On Wednesday, four people were injured when security forces opened fire to control a mob in Pahalgam area following an alleged incident of braid-chopping.

The formation of a study group to examine problems faced by people living near the international border and the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir was also believed to have been discussed in the meeting, the official said. The group was set up by the Home Ministry recently. The Home Minister had recently said that five to six terrorists are killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir every day. Mufti had met Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

