Mehbooba meets JK Governor, discusses security issue with him

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Governor N N Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here today and discussed with him issues related to internal security of the state. During the course of extensive discussions the Chief Minister apprised the Governor about the matters which could not be dealt with in the recently concluded Assembly Session and also informed him about the several important decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting held yesterday, an official spokesman said.

Besides issues relating to internal security management and speedy implementation of development projects, the Governor and Mufti discussed the time frame for the conduct of elections to panchayats and urban local bodies.

The Governor was informed that the state government would be shortly notifying the schedule of panchayat elections as the preparatory work which has already been done is also being notified in the next few days.

The Governor also spoke to Mufti about the now long existing as well as the upcoming vacancies in the state-level Statutory Commissions being filled up without any further delay and was informed that action in this regard is already under way, the spokesman said.