Mehbooba clings to CM post even after threats to Kashmiris: Omar Abdullah

Opposition National Conference working president Omar Abdullah today questioned Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s continuance in office in the wake of “threats to Kashmiris” within and outside the state.

“Posters threatening Kashmiris in UP, BJP Ministers threaten Kashmiris with bullets, BJP poaches MLAs to win MLC seat and @MehboobaMufti clings on,” Omar wrote on twitter. Responding to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s appeal for ensuring safety of Kashmiri students in other parts of the country, Omar asked him to ensure the safety of Kashmiris living in the valley as well.

“Thank you jenab. Please ensure the safety of Kashmiris (inc students) in Kashmir as well. The state government has thus far failed,” he said.

Singh has asked all the chief ministers to ensure safety of Kashmiri students in their states. He also took to twitter with his appeal.

“I appeal to everyone to ensure the safety of Kashmiri students living in other parts of the country. Kashmiris are a part of our family,” the home minister wrote.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now