Meghalaya: 16 dead, 50 injured after truck overturns

At least 16 people were killed on Sunday and over 50 were critically injured after a truck overturned in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills district. According to IANS, the incident took place early Sunday morning in Jdohkroh village, which is roughly 11 kms from Nongstoin, the district headquarters of West Khasi Hills.

The truck had reportedly been carrying 70 people to a Presbyterian Church when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a concrete barricade resulting in the accident. “Twelve people died on the spot and four others succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. Nearly 50 others are injured. The driver also sustained grievous injuries,” Sylvester Nongtnger, SP of West Khasi Hills told IANS.

The police also said that the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals and to Shillong Civil Hospital. While eye-witnesses said the accident occurred due to speeding, police officials said they are probing the matter.

