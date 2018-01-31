Meghalaya: Woman cancer patient seeks Rahul’s help

Gandhi assured help to the teary eyed woman after local MLA and minister Ampareen Lyngdoh explained to him about her problems, a Congress leader said. (PTI) Gandhi assured help to the teary eyed woman after local MLA and minister Ampareen Lyngdoh explained to him about her problems, a Congress leader said. (PTI)

A woman cancer patient on Wednesday met Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Meghalaya to campaign for his party for the February 27 assembly polls, and sought help for her treatment. F Warlarpih, who hails from the town, met Gandhi during his visit to St Edmunds College here and told him of her ordeal as prices of medicines required for her treatment have shot up with the implementation of GST, a senior state Congress leader told PTI.

Gandhi assured help to the teary eyed woman after local MLA and minister Ampareen Lyngdoh explained to him about her problems, the Congress leader said.

“Rahul Gandhi asked Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and Lyngdoh to update him on what action had been taken to help the woman”, Lyngdoh said. Speaking to the gathering at the college, Gandhi went hammer and tongs against the BJP and the RSS which he said was trying to enforce one idea which has threatened India.

“Modi Government is imposing one idea on the country and they don’t believe in allowing different people to have their own ideas and language,” he said.

