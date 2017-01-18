Meghalaya sex racket: One more held, search on for three others

The police are also investigating the alleged role of owners of several guest houses and resorts in and around Shillong, including one owned by minister Lyngdoh’s family. (Representational image) The police are also investigating the alleged role of owners of several guest houses and resorts in and around Shillong, including one owned by minister Lyngdoh’s family. (Representational image)

Shillong police Tuesday arrested one more person, identified as Hussain Ali, in the Meghalaya sex racket case, taking the total number of persons arrested in the case to 12. Ali (29) was arrested from his residence at Wahkdait, a locality under Madanrting police station in Shillong, with the police slapping Sections 3(A), 4 and 17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against him. Shillong City SP Vivek Syiem told The Indian Express late on Tuesday evening that Ali hails from Mandia village under Baghbor police station of Barpeta district.

The number of persons arrested in the Meghalaya sex racket case has risen to 12, said Syiem. Those arrested earlier include Independent MLA Julius Kitbok Dorphang, Madan Bahadur Thapa, Nirdesh Jain, Elbert Kharlukhi, Kentley Tanglang, W Khongsit, Sandeep Biswa, Usha Debbarman, and three women — Mamoni Parveen, Mary Kharbamon and Monalisa Shangpliang. The police are looking for at least three more persons, including a Shillong-based professor and an Army personnel.

Marvelene’s Inn, the guest house under investigation, is located in the posh Shillong locality of Rilbong and is run by Meghalaya Home Minister HDR Lyngdoh’s family.

A 14-year-old girl, who had run away allegedly from the clutches of a couple — Mamoni Parveen and Sandeep Biswa — on December 16, alleged in her FIR that she was sexually assaulted at the inn by a person after the couple dropped her there the previous evening. Madan Bahadur Thapa, a resident of Jhalupara in Shillong, has been arrested in connection the December 15 incident.

The police are also investigating the alleged role of owners of several guest houses and resorts in and around Shillong, including one owned by minister Lyngdoh’s family. Lyngdoh, who has been under pressure to quit, has refused to speak on the issue.

It was from a building on the main road at Demthring, hardly 500 metre from the police station, that Mamoni Parveen and her husband Sandeep Biswa were reportedly operating. Those arrested include W Khongsit, owner of the building, and another woman who is allegedly part of the racket. Meanwhile, B Mishra, officer in-charge of Madanrting police station, has been transferred to the CID.