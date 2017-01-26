Meghalaya sex racket case: Three surrender before a local court

The sex racket came to light after an employee of a guest house, owned by the senior Congress leader and Home Minister H D R Lyngdoh’s family, was arrested last month. (File) The sex racket came to light after an employee of a guest house, owned by the senior Congress leader and Home Minister H D R Lyngdoh’s family, was arrested last month. (File)

Three persons surrendered before a local court in connection with the sex racket involving a 14 year-old girl in which MLA Julius Dorphang was sent to jail. With this, the number of persons either arrested or surrendered in connection with the sex racket has risen to 16. The three persons hailing from Ichamati village in East Khasi Hills district bordering Bangladesh surrendered before the Special POSCO Court yesterday.

The surrender came following an FIR lodged by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on January 18 accusing them of sexually exploiting the girl. The sex racket came to light after an employee of a guest house, owned by the senior Congress leader and Home Minister H D R Lyngdoh’s family, was arrested last month for allegedly working as a pimp of the minor girl.