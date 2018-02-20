Meghalaya: Rajnath Singh blames Congress for NCP leader’s murder, BJP wants extra forces for polls

Rajnath Singh (File) Rajnath Singh (File)

A day after NCP candidate for Williamnagar Jonathone Nengminza Sangma (43) was killed in an attack by suspected Garo National Liberation Army in East Garo Hills in Meghalaya, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday described the incident as the worst example of alleged lawlessness under Congress rule in the election-bound state. “There are 57 police stations across Meghalaya, but only 39 or 40 are functioning. This proves how serious the Congress-led government of Mukul Sangma is about the security of the people here,” Singh said.

Singh addressed two public meetings in Songsak and South Tura. “The BJP government at the Centre increased central fund allocation to the state by many folds. But where has the money gone? The people must ask this as they go to cast their vote,” Singh said. BJP on Monday demanded deployment of more forces in order to ensure free, fair and fearless electioneering in the state. “We have appealed to the EC to reinforce security forces in the state, especially in the areas which are considered vulnerable and sensitive,” BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli, who is also the party’s election in-charge for Meghalaya, said.

