Meghalaya MLA Julius K Dorphang arrested for allegedly raping minor girl

Julius Kitbok Dorphang, an independent MLA from Meghalaya, was arrested Saturday morning for allegedly raping a minor girl. Dorphang was brought to Shillong police station after he was arrested by the police, reports news agency ANI.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against him on Wednesday after which Dorphang had gone into hiding. He is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl on December 15, 2016. He was booked under POCSO act and other sections of IPC after the victim filed an FIR on December 16.

The minor girl had accused Dorphang, who represents Mawhati constituency, of sexually exploiting her in a guest house in Shillong. The 51-year-old politician was chairman of Hynniewtrep National Council (HNLC), an armed underground group, from 1993 to 2007. He was elected as an independent MLA in 2013.

