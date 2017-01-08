Meghalaya MLA accused of raping minor held in Guwahati

Meghalaya MLA Julius Kitbok Dorphang, who was untraceable after being accused of raping a minor girl on December 15 last year, was arrested in Guwahati late Friday evening. “Dorphang was arrested from the Inter-State Bus Terminus in Guwahati a little before midnight on Friday by Meghalaya Police with the help of Guwahati Police. He was probably trying to escape to some other place,” Shillong City SP Vivek Syiem said.

A court in Shillong on Saturday granted five-day police custody to Dorphang, Independent MLA from Mawhati LAC in Ri Bhoi district, the police said. “We were looking for him for several days, but he had managed to remain untraceable until we tracked him down in Guwahati,” SP Syiem said.

Watch What Else is Making News

A 14-year-old girl had on December 16 filed an FIR accusing the MLA of sexually abusing her in a guest house in Shillong the previous evening.

Another FIR was filed against Dorphang on Friday by Meena Kharkongor, chairperson of the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR). With Dorphang’s arrest, the total number of people held in connection with the case has risen to seven — the girl had named eight in her statement to the MSCPCR.