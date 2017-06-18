Meghalaya landslides: Six killed, two missing

Rescue work in progress after a landslide Tharia village under Umiam Police Station in Meghalaya district due to heavy rains on Saturday. PTI Photo Rescue work in progress after a landslide Tharia village under Umiam Police Station in Meghalaya district due to heavy rains on Saturday. PTI Photo

Six persons including three from the same family were killed when a massive landslide hit an industrial area in Umiam under Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya in the early hours of Saturday. The people with serious injuries have been shifted to hospital. The landslide occurred following heavy rains in the last couple of days. The family members who were killed were all from outside Meghalaya.

“The landslide occurred early Saturday morning inside an industrial area of the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation, burying a labourers camp under the debris. Bodies of three persons including a 14-year old girl were dug out by rescue workers, while two persons are still missing,” Ri Bhoi SP Ramesh Singh said over the telephone.

As per unofficial sources, three victims were Bobby Tamang, his wife, and his –year old daughter Buna. The injured people were shifted to different hospitals in Shillong, about 15 kms away.

