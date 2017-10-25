Meghalaya High Court expresses dissatisfaction with NHAI over failure to repair highway

The Meghalaya High Court directed the NHAI to provide suitable vehicle to amicus curiae Panthi and to also pay him Rs 1000 as daily allowance. (File/Photo) The Meghalaya High Court directed the NHAI to provide suitable vehicle to amicus curiae Panthi and to also pay him Rs 1000 as daily allowance. (File/Photo)

The Meghalaya High Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the National Highway Authority of India over its failure to repair a kilometre stretch of road at Umsning town in Ri-Bhoi district and directed the NHAI to complete the maintenance work at the earliest. “Having examined the affidavit and the attached report and photographs and having heard the amicus curiae as also ASG (Additional Solicitor General), we are constrained to state total dissatisfaction over the manner of dealing with the matter by NHAI,” a Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari said in an order on Tuesday.

Admitting that that there had been heavy downpours in the last few days, the Bench said, “Indisputably, the bad part of the highway in question… has remained in a very bad shape for last more than a couple of years and it could hardly be appreciated that NHAI had not taken appropriate steps to provide motorable conditions.”

NHAI Project Director in an affidavit filed before the court had purportedly informed of the repair works undertaken earlier this month but the downpours since October 18 last had damaged the bituminous work again.

Amicus curiae in the case, S Panthi, submitted that he had visited the site many times and the stretch of the highway continues to remain in bad or rather very bad shape.

The Bench, apart from directing the Panthi to visit the site, which is on the Shillong-Guwahati highway about 38 km from here, everyday and to draw up daily report with photographs and videography.

It also directed the NHAI to provide suitable vehicle to amicus curiae Panthi and to also pay him Rs 1000 as daily allowance.

The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled on October 31.

