Latest News
  • Meghalaya govt moves resolution against Centre’s new cattle trade rules

Meghalaya govt moves resolution against Centre’s new cattle trade rules

Beef is widely consumed in much of the north eastern states and the Bharatiya Janata Party has been accused by its rivals of working to impose a ban in the region as well.  

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 12, 2017 4:16 pm
cow slaughter, cattle ban, cow ban, beef ban, meghalaya, bjp, congress, cow slaughter banned, india news, indian express Beef is widely consumed in much of the north eastern states (Representational Image)

Related News

The Meghalaya government has moved a resolution against the Centre’s recent decision to ban the sale of cattle for slaughter in markets, News18 reported. Beef is widely consumed in much of the north eastern states and the Bharatiya Janata Party has been accused by its rivals of working to impose a ban in the region as well.

Last week, two BJP leaders had resigned from the party citing that beef eating was part of their culture and tradition and that “imposition of BJP’s non-secular ideology was unacceptable”.

Meghalaya, currently ruled by the Congress, will go to assembly polls next year.

More details to follow

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

More Related News

  1. K
    Kameshwar Pandey
    Jun 12, 2017 at 4:44 pm
    This is very good steps taken by Medhalya government. This is progressive task for India.
    Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    Jun 12: Latest News