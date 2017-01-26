Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan resigns: Reports

Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan (File) Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan (File)

Meghalaya Governor V Shanmuganathan has reportedly resigned on Thursday, PTI quoted sources as saying. The governor came under intense criticism after a section of employees of the Raj Bhavan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee demanding immediate removal of V Shanmuganathan for “seriously compromising” the dignity of the gubernatorial office. In a letter signed by 98 Raj Bhavan employees, it said, “We expect the hon’ble Prime Minister to take action and remove the incumbent Governor of Meghalaya and restore the dignity of Raj Bhavan.”

A copy of the letter was sent to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Union Home Minister and Chief Minister Mukul Sangma. The employees claimed that security of the Governor’s house has also been compromised.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya Raj Bhavan staff want Governor out for ‘compromising’ dignity of office

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma has said today he is waiting for PM Modi and the Home Ministry to take a call on the issue. “We will await for what call they will take (on the complaint). Based on whatever is available with the government, we will inform the Prime Minister and the MHA as it is our duty and responsibility. We fulfil our responsibility and beyond that at this juncture I will not comment further,” Sangma told PTI.

ALSO READ: Over 80 Raj Bhavan staff want Meghalaya Governor out

The Raj Bhavan staff alleged that the Governor “selected only girls” to work for him and shifted the male official private secretary to his secretariat.

(With PTI inputs)

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd