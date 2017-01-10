Meghalaya: Eleven traders abducted by suspected militants

The traders, most of whom were from Assam, were, travelling to conduct business near the village of Gasuapara. (Source: Google Maps) The traders, most of whom were from Assam, were, travelling to conduct business near the village of Gasuapara. (Source: Google Maps)

Suspected militants today abducted eleven traders, but eight of them managed to escape their clutches, near Gasuapara in South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

The traders, most of whom were from Assam and travelling to conduct business near the village of Gasuapara, were waylaid at about 6.30 AM, a police official said.

Eight traders managed to escape from the captors, he said.

The three traders who were taken at gun point by unknown militants, are all from Dalu in West Garo Hills district and have been identified as Tamal Dey (38) of Killapara, Dulan Mahanta (36) also of Killapara and Durgapada Dutta (35) of Chaipani.

“We rushed a team to the spot and were still awaiting details. Poor connectivity is causing problems. We can have a better idea of the people behind the kidnapping once we are able to confirm the details from the area,” Superintendent of police, South Garo Hills Anand Mishra said.

Incidentally, its was the local MLA who informed the police that some traders might have been kidnapped after some vehicles were waylaid by armed men.

Eleven traders of Assam were kidnapped by militants from near the same spot about three months ago.