Here are the parties that will decide the fate of Meghalaya

The results in Meghalaya have not gone clearly in favour of any party. While the Congress has emerged as the single largest party, the National People’s Party and BJP combine too has a similar number of seats. This means either sides will be at the mercy of the others who have together cornered around 23 seats. While this number will keep changing as long as the votes are being counted, it is clear that the Congress and NPP-BJP alliance will need at least a handful of seats from this basked. Follow LIVE UPDATES

Here is a look at the parties that make up the others in Meghalaya.

The Hill State People’s Democratic Party has won one and is leading in one, which gives it two seats in total. Led by “Hoping Stone” Lyngdoh, the HSPDP is one of three official political parties in Meghalaya. Lyngdoh, the oldest serving MLA in Meghalaya, has never been defeated in Assembly elections.

The United Democratic Party has six seats at the moment out of which two have been declared in its favour. Another recognised political party, the UDP was started by EK Mawlong and is now led by Donkupar Roy. The party already backs the National Democratic Alliance in a way.

The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement, which is leading in one seat, is lead by former student leader P Lyngdoh.

The People’s Democratic Front is leading in three seats. Founded just last year, this fledgling prty is led by PN Syiem and Auspicious L Mawphlang.

There are at least four independents also leading across the state.

